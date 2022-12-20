Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $53,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 150.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 122,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 61.3% in the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 34.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 7,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.10.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.90 and a 12 month high of $360.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

