Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 605 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

MKC stock opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.72. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

