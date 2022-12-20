Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 74.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Chemung Financial stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Chemung Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $48.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 28.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 700 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

