Old Port Advisors Sells 278 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19.

