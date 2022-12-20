Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Decreased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after buying an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.