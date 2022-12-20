iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,487,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $215.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

