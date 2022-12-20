Old Port Advisors Sells 384 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

