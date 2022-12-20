Old Port Advisors Sells 1,808 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.241 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

