Old Port Advisors Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after buying an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after buying an additional 417,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

