Old Port Advisors Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter.

PRF opened at $152.89 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average of $153.54.

