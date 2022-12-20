First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,604,000 after buying an additional 1,118,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,870,000 after buying an additional 706,666 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,096,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after buying an additional 354,196 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

