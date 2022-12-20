Old Port Advisors Sells 315 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Applied Materials by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

