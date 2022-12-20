Old Port Advisors Sells 250 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,113 shares of company stock valued at $191,467 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

