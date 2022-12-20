Newfound Research LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 283,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $181.34 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $249.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.72 and a 200-day moving average of $174.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

