Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declines By 10.5%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 153,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ETX opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $22.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

