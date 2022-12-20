Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $95.88.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

