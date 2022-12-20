Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Carvana (CVNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) in the last few weeks:

12/13/2022 – Carvana had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/9/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $5.00.

12/7/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/7/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/30/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) to a “neutral” rating.

11/30/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/22/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/21/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/15/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/7/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $30.00.

11/4/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $95.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $245.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $834.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

