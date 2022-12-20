Short Interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Decreases By 10.6%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

