Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Decreases By 10.2%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 10,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in HSBC by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HSBC by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 269,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.11) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.44) to GBX 570 ($6.92) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.17) to GBX 585 ($7.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

