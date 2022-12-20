Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Down 9.0% in November

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 428,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hilltop Price Performance

HTH opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $330.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 95,729 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

