IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Down 10.7% in November

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,250,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 23,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on IAG. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

NYSE IAG opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 128.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,101,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 685,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

