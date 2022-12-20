Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kennametal Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KMT opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

