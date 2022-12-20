Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Declines By 9.0%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Luxfer by 142.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXFR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.78%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

