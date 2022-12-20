Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Declines By 9.0%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 425,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ASM opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 186,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

