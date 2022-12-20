Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ameren were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,516,000 after purchasing an additional 394,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,012,000 after purchasing an additional 198,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,792,000 after purchasing an additional 226,985 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.