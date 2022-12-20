Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

