Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,491 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $238,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.1% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 95.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

