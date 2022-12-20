Tiaa Fsb Sells 498 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 275.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJK opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.