Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.34 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 622.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $2.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.88) to GBX 1,150 ($13.97) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,120.00.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.