Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Increased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $62,590,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 56.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after buying an additional 1,027,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 48.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after buying an additional 710,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

