Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,545 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.