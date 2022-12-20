Mission Wealth Management LP Has $307,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £130 ($157.92) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £118 ($143.34) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

