Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kellogg by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,961,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,613 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kellogg Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,044,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

