DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 216 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 153.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.