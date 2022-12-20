DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

LRCX stock opened at $438.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.85. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

