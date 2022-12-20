Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 500 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.