Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 176 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $692.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $929.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

