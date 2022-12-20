Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

