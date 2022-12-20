Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PNC stock opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

