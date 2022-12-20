Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 440 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $167.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average of $165.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

