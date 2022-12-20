Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 442 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average is $195.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

