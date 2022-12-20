Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 1,064 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,602,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85.

