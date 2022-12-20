Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 4,621 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 176,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 122,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EEM opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

