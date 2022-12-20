Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,301 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

