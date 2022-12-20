Welch Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,071 Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 89.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.82%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -555.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

