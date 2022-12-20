Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,616 onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,024 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 4.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of onsemi by 63.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of onsemi by 64.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. William Blair started coverage on onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of ON stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

