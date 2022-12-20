Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE APD opened at $313.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

