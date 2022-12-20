Welch Group LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Welch Group LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

