Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,754,000 after buying an additional 1,304,390 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,456,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 28,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.