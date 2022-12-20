GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.26) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

